Gov. Abbott vetoes "Safe Outdoor Dogs Act"

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Abbott has been busy vetoing bills including senate bill 474, known as the "Safe outdoor dogs act."

The bill would have made it a misdemeanor for a pet owner to leave a dog outside if it didn't have adequate shelter or access to water, it would have added rules about how dogs can be tethered outside to avoid hurting them, and it would have required that collars and harnesses be properly fitted.

Animal rights activist and President of Wienerspiel Judy LeUnes said she is very disappointed. When decisions like this happen, it means animal rights activists didn’t do a good job educating the best way they could.

“This is not one of the bills we thought could make it to the Floor, so this was so exciting,” LeUnes said, “It passed the House, the Senate overwhelmingly and went to the governor.”

LeUnes said she knows Abbott has two dogs, Pancake and Peaches, and thought SB 474 would sail through.

"Texans love their dogs, so it is no surprise that our statutes already protect them by outlawing true animal cruelty," Gov. Abbott wrote. "Yet Senate Bill 474 would compel every dog owner, on pain of criminal penalties, to monitor things like the tailoring of the dog’s collar, the time the dog spends in the bed of a truck, and the ratio of tether-to-dog length, as measured from the tip of the nose to the base of the tail. Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over-criminalization.”

LeUnes said Abbott is unable to empathize with the bill because he hasn't personally experienced these situations.

"When he talks about micromanaging, I assume that our governor, Governor Abbott, has never been to a house where a dog was chained, in water and couldn’t move because of the huge truck chain around its neck,” LeUnes said.”

LeUnes said she doesn’t see the governor bringing up SB 474 again.

“He vetoed this, this is done,” LeUnes said.’