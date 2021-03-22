Gov. Abbott visits North Texas for small business roundtable

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was in the Fort Worth area on Monday to meet with small business leaders.
The governor was joined by state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, to hold a roundtable on small business. Hancock represents District 9, which covers portions of Dallas and Tarrant Counties, and is himself a business owner.
The state senator is also the chair of the Texas Senate's Business and Commerce Committee.
State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, was also at the roundtable. Leach represents District 67, which covers part of Collin County.
The governor's roundtable comes about a year after pandemic-related restrictions began to take effect across the country. Such restrictions, and the pandemic itself, have had a heavy toll on small businesses as customer bases shrank and capacity limitations were put in place.
The food service industry was especially hard hit. The latest estimate from the Texas Restaurant Association is that the pandemic led to the failure of more than 11,000 Texas restaurants.