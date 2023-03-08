Grimes County Sheriff says department could get help from Senate Bill 22 in the coming months

Senate Bill 22 passed in the 88th legislative session and is set to provide additional funding for rural law enforcement agencies across the State.

ANDERSON, Grimes County — Senate Bill 22 passed in the 88th legislative session and is set to provide additional funding for rural law enforcement agencies across the Lone Star State.

This could potentially include other groups like prosecutors within rural counties and other local entities. However, one agency said that the benefits of the bill won't likely come until the beginning of the next year.

Don Sowell, the Sheriff of Grimes County, called the move to prioritize law enforcement agencies, if nothing else, historic.

"This is the first time we've ever had that kind of support from the state," said Sowell.

Although Grimes County has seen steady growth in the past several years, their resources are nothing compared to big cities like Houston and Austin just hours away. Sowell said the bill's benefits would go a long way to ensuring their department's growth and competitiveness.

"(We could) get more competitive salaries, more positions for the jail, patrol, and investigations. To investigate these cases properly, (it) requires skill and equipment," said Sowell.

The Sheriff commented on the biggest battles law enforcement agencies have faced in the past five years. Among other things, Sowell said the greatest challenges have been border security, both drug and human trafficking, and public scrutiny.

However, he mentioned that his priority, in most cases, is to enforce a jail deferment mentality and put people behind bars only as a last resort. The policy exists to ensure better relationships between officers and the public but also highlights the assistance their department needs having covered such a long area for years.

"It's tough. We're a long county, 801 some odd square miles. It's a long drive from one end to the other, just normally," said Sowell.

The Sheriff said that they plan to apply for the money from Senate Bill 22 by January and could receive around $350,000 for their goals to move the department forward.

