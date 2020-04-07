H-E-B honoring military service members in a few special ways this Fourth of July

H-E-B is giving their customers a few more opportunities this Independence Day to support the troops.

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B honors America’s military heroes year-round, and as a part of their H-E-B Operation Appreciation campaign, they’re giving customers a few more opportunities this Independence Day to support the troops.

H-E-B Care Package Nomination

On Saturday July 4th, H-E-B will post a video on their Facebook page inviting customers to nominate an active duty service member for a special H-E-B care package. The care package can be sent anywhere in the world, and will be filled with Texas favorites to give the service member a little piece of home. Customers are encouraged to write inspirational words in the comments section of the Facebook post, which will then be included on a notecard in the package. Nominations can be made July 4 -24.

Ice Cream for a Cause

When customers buy “Our Berry Own Heroes H-E-B Creamy Creations limited-edition ice cream”, 25 percent of each purchase will go to USO Centers in Texas to care for service members and their families.

Showing Support with Café Ole Coffee

When you buy Commemorative Blend Café Ole coffee, a portion of each purchase will go to the Home for Our Troops organization, supporting the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces in the over 300 communities that H-E-B serves.

“We selected Homes for Our Troops for the charity this year and the proceeds from this product allows us to give away a mortgage-free, specially adapted home to a severely wounded Veteran on Veterans Day this year,” said Jeff Ogan, Business Development Manager for H-E-B.