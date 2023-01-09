New Texas law increasing jury duty pay goes into effect

Harris County is also implementing a new way to get paid for your time serving on a jury.

HOUSTON — Starting September 1, anyone selected for jury duty is set to make nearly 10 times the money that was previously offered.

We spoke with the Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess to get a better idea of what that pay increase will look like.

“We're so excited that we finally have secured a pay increase for jurors, is the first one since 2005,” Burgess said. “And the state is fully funding this pay increase. And it raises jury pay from $6 on day one, which is not enough to pay for your trip downtown, to $20. And the subsequent days, if you get selected to serve on a jury panel and come back for subsequent days, you get $58 a day. So we're really excited about that, we hope it will increase our appearance and the diversity of those who show up.”

Burgess went on to say that low pay for the jury can lead to misrepresentation when it comes to the city's diversity because low-income communities can't afford to take that time off work.

However, the county also implemented a new way to get paid.

Just swipe your debit card at the start of your service and the county will use that information to pay you for your time.