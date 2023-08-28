x
Man pleads guilty in nationwide ticket scam that included 2018 Texas A&M football game

Derrick Langford admitted he used stolen credit card information to buy tickets for sporting events, concerts and other big events and then sell them online.
Credit: Jerome Miron
Clemson Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sacks Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Nick Starkel (17) and forces a fumble which is recovered by defensive end Justin Foster (35) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON — A California man faced a federal judge in Houston where he pleaded guilty to a nationwide ticket scam that included a Texas A&M football game, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced. 

Derrick Langford admitted he used email to steal credit card information from more than 75 victims all over the United States. He then created fake identities to buy tickets for sporting events, concerts and other entertainment venues and then re-sold them online. 

One of the events was the Aggie football game against Clemson on Sept. 8, 2018. 

Texas A&M discovered the fraud and invalidated the tickets. However, some had already been sold to unsuspecting buyers so the university lost thousands of dollars. 

U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge accepted the plea and set sentencing for Dec. 14. Langford faces a mandatory sentence of two years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. 

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Texas A&M University Police Department. 

