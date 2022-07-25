Teacher retirement pay could contribute to Texas teacher shortages

According to TRTA , retired Texas teachers have not received a cost-of-living raise since 2004, and it's getting worse as inflation rises.

TEXAS, USA — It has been observed that teachers' benefits may play an important role in why people choose not to become teachers.

The United States Department of Education maintains a list of shortages throughout the country on its website.

Texas Retired Teacher Association (TRTA) stated their state ranks as one of the worst states for teacher retirement.

According to TRTA ,retired Texas teachers have not received a cost-of-living raise since 2004, and it's getting worse as inflation rises.

"According to the latest evaluation of teacher pension plans nationwide, Texas teachers should be grateful to Louisiana because, without Louisiana, Texas would rank one hundredth when it comes to teacher retirement benefits," said James Warner, member of the Texas Retired Teacher Association Legislative Committee.

In addition to Brazos, Warner represents 16 other counties surrounding it, which have about 20,000 annuitants. Teacher compensation and retirement benefits are affected by the views of schools and their staff, according to Warner.

"Contribution to public education is looked upon as an expense. It is not an expense. It's an investment. And until we began to look at what money is spent on Texas Children as an investment, rather than expense, we're going to continue to have the fiscal problems that we have." said Warner.

It was explained by education experts that in addition to receiving low pay, being overworked, having poor benefits, and worrying about their health if a pandemic occurs, the workforce has been adversely affected by these issues.

Susan Aikin, a retired teacher, fears more damage is imminent for public schools.

"If we go to a shortage of teachers, and the money is going to be able to be sent to wherever the parent chooses their child to go, I can see a decline in the public school system,that's a real scare to me",Aikin said.

Warner states that half of the nearly half million retirees in Texas earn no more than $2,000 per month, while one quarter earn no more than $1,000 per month.