Texas law enforcement agencies can now apply for ALERRT travel assistance

Agencies can also apply for the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant program for next year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement agencies in Texas can now apply for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance, according to a Wednesday press release from Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

Agencies can also apply for the state's Bullet-Resistance Shield Grant Program for the fiscal year 2023.

In June, Texas transferred $105.5 million to support school safety and metals health initiatives. Included in that amount was $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenses for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.

"These new funds will give law enforcement officers expanded access to training for active shooter scenarios, as well as critical protective equipment. I encourage all eligible law enforcement agencies and local government entities to apply for this additional funding as we work together to keep all Texans safe," Abbott said in a statement.

ALERRT training aims to teach first responders effective strategies to respond to attacks, including school shootings. The training is provided by veteran first responders and has served more than 200,000 first responders across the U.S., according to Abbott's office.

In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Abbott instructed the ALERRT programs to provide training to all school districts across Texas, prioritizing school-based law enforcement. Abbott's office said throughout the summer, ALERRT has trained more than 3,000 officers, delivered dozens of classes and is currently scheduling more than 100 classes in the coming months.

Abbott's office said that applications for ALERRT travel assistance are open to independent school districts, units of local government, institutions of higher education and other education institutions that operate law enforcement agencies. Applications for assistance may only be submitted after receiving confirmation of registration for an ALERRT course.

The deadline to submit and certify an application is Aug. 31, 2023.

Independent school districts, units of local government, the Texas Department of Public Safety and other education institutions that operate law enforcement agencies can also apply for grant funding to equip officers with bullet-resistant shields. The deadline to submit and certify an application for priority consideration is Sept. 16, 2022. Additional application periods may be opened as funding permits, according to the governor's office.

All officers provided with a grant-funded bullet-resistant shield must have either attended 16 hours of ALERRT training within the past 24 months or be committed to participate within the next 24 months.

