'Large scale ice storm': Texas state agencies warn winter storm ice impact biggest threat

Several state agencies will be on the call to discuss efforts with Winter Storm Landon.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Emergency Management Council, along with several state agencies, are telling Texans to stay home Thursday, if they can, to avoid the dangerous road and ice conditions Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the council showed a forecast model from the National Weather Service, which showed how much snowfall and ice accumulation is expected.

Though the northwestern part of the state is expected snowfall, the council stressed that the "big threat" that members are most worried about is the ice.

"Ice can cause so many different problems and the accumulation is looking significant," one member said in the news conference held over Zoom. "This is a general forecast. Some accumulations and pockets could be even heavier than what's being forecast."

Still, Texans across the state may be worried about power issues after the state experienced failure in its power grid.

Members of the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas said they are not expecting any rolling blackouts, which is a measure in response of the demand for electricity that exceeds the power supply capability.

Instead, the council said they plan to use every possible resource available to them before they ask Texans to conserve energy.

"I understand the concern and anxiety after the tragedy of last year, but folks should know we have implemented more reforms in this electric grid," said one chairman. "We've redesigned the way ERCOT does business, we passed winterization standards that meet and exceed federal regulation standards, and we developed an entire toolbox of resources ... to ensure reliability and make sure Texans are safe and warm during this winter event."