'It's so rewarding': Gov. Abbott, first family volunteer with Meals on Wheels in annual tradition

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the first family joined Meals on Wheels of Central Texas to hand out meals on Thanksgiving.

The governor, along with First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey delivered meals as part of their annual tradition with MOWCTX. The organization held a special Thanksgiving Day delivery instead of its regular deliveries and delivered to 500 homes of their most needy clients.

"It's so rewarding to see the delight that people take in having the contact with somebody else in addition to the meal. They're grateful for the meal but they are just as grateful for getting to visit with somebody coming out here," the governor said.

The MOWCTX CEO said the annual tradition by the first family is a great way to connect with older Texans.

"It's an annual tradition for the governor of Texas to come and give out meals on Thanksgiving. I think it's a great way to show the spirit and show the connectivity that the leader of our state values our older adults right here in Austin," Henry Vandeputte, CEO of MOWCTX, said.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the governor greeted and served meals to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and Texas National Guard members stationed on the Texas-Mexico border over the holiday for Operation Lone Star.

Thursday morning Gov. Abbott tweeted, wishing Texas a happy Thanksgiving.

"I am thankful to live in the greatest state in the greatest nation on earth," the tweet read. "May God continue to bless the Lone Star State."

MOWCTX said in a release that it is seeing an increase in operating costs. Inflation, the organization said, has affected the price of food and gas, which are essential to its mission. The cost of meals has increased by 10% per meal, according to a release.

"This holiday season, we need the support of the Central Texas community so we can keep providing meals to the older adults who need them," the organization said.

Learn how to donate or volunteer with Meals on Wheels of Central Texas by visiting the group's website.