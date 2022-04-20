Texas man indicted, accused in case involving smuggling of 107 people

Tuesday's news comes as a seventh bus carrying unlawful migrants is set to arrive in Washington, D.C., from Texas.

ELKHART, Texas — A South Texas man was indicted on Tuesday after being accused of conspiring to transport more than 100 non-U.S. citizens.

The indictment comes after an investigation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from U.S. Border Patrol (USBP).

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against 29-year-old Daniel Chavez of Elkhart, Texas, who was originally charged by a criminal complaint.

That complaint claims that, on March 30, he arrived at a UBSP checkpoint on Interstate 35 while driving a tractor trailer. Upon inspection, a K-9 alerted authorities to that trailer, which officials opened to find 107 people identified as noncitizens.

If convicted, Chavez faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Tuesday's news comes as, on Wednesday, a seventh bus carrying a group of unlawful migrants is set to arrive in Washington, D.C. This busing strategy has been part of Gov. Greg Abbott's strategy in response to President Joe Biden's border policies.