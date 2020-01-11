Texas Sexual Assault Survivors' Task Force issues first Biennial Report, Texas Legislature

The Texas Sexual Assault Survivors' Task Force has issued its first Biennial Report to the Texas Legislature.

The report, which includes policy recommendations for the 87th Legislative Session also summarizes activities conducted since the inaugural meeting on Feb. 6.

150 new recommendations relating to state policies, protocols, best practices for collection, preservation, tracking, analysis, and destruction of evidence in sexual assault cases, were also included in the report.

Recommendations in the report were made to the Texas Evidence Collection Advisory Board, the Texas Office of the Attorney General, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab Service Manual Committee.

The recommendations were made in an effort to establish a more centered and trauma-informed approach for survivors to Texas' response to sexual violence.

Governor Greg Abbott states that Texas continues to make great strides to combat the heinous crime and raise awareness.