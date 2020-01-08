Texas' Tax-Free Weekend: August 7-9

What shoppers need to know for this year’s sales tax holiday that begins Friday, Aug. 7, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 9.

TEXAS, USA — Texas' Tax-Free weekend is coming up on August 7 and ends on August 9, giving some residents an opportunity to gather some school supplies and clothing tax-free before classes resume this fall.

A majority of schools in Texas will begin classes online this August, however, most students are required to still have the supplies listed by their designated school districts.

According to the state of Texas, last year’s tax-free holiday generated an estimated $102.2 million in savings for families.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to continue practicing social distancing and support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks," stated Texas officials.

What's tax-free in Texas next weekend?

Clothing and footwear under $100 per item (does not include accessories, such as jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, wallets, or watches)

School supplies of any price (does not include computers or textbooks)

Backpacks (does not include an item that is commonly considered luggage, a briefcase, an athletic bag, a duffle bag, a gym bag, a computer bag, or a framed backpack)

Online Purchases and Telephone Orders

Officials say to promote social distancing, the Texas Comptroller’s office wants all taxpayers to know that during the Tax-Free Weekend, you can buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) tax-free, when either

the item is both delivered and paid for, by the customer during the exemption; or

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

A seller accepts an order when the seller has acted to fill the order for immediate shipment, officials say.

"An order is filled for immediate shipment regardless of whether the shipment is delayed due to a backlog of orders or because the stock is currently unavailable to, or on backorder by, the seller," said Texas officials.

For more information on the tax-free holiday, including guidelines for layaways, refunds, and rain checks, visit the Texas Comptroller's website.