Your favorite Texas bar, restaurant or brewery could be getting some big relief this year

$180 million will be available for Texas businesses in the travel industry that've been impacted by the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS, USA — Texas businesses in the travel industry can now apply for funding to recover from the COVID pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism announced the opening of applications for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program (TTIR).The program will distribute $180 million of funds from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund.

A one-time payment of up to $20,000 can go to eligible businesses in multiple categories, including Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, Accommodation and Meetings, and Food Services and Drinking Places.

The grants are meant to help improve safety, customer service, and hospitality for businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Applications are open until July 31 for businesses with the following NAICS codes:

Businesses under Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation (NAICS code 71) can apply Aug. 1 - Aug. 21. Companies in Travel Accommodation (7211) can apply Aug. 22 - Sept. 11, then Food Services and Drinking (722) on Sept. 12 - Oct. 2.

Any leftover funds will awarded to unfunded applications.

Businesses that apply for the program will need the following documents:

2019-2021 Texas Sales and Use Tax Returns 01-117 or 01-114

Most Recent Quarterly Tax Form 941

Invoices/Payroll Records for Reimbursement

Veterans Service or Benefits Letter

Companies with questions can attend a webinar to get answers from the Economic Development and Tourism Office. Registrations for the webinar are open now for businesses that have to apply between now and August 21.

If your business falls under Phase 1 applications (July 6 - July 31), click here to register for the webinar. Companies under Phase 2 (Aug 1 - Aug. 21) can click here to register.

Webinar registrations for other businesses will open on August 2.