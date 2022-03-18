Texas wildfire maps and other resources

TEXAS, USA — Several wildfires are burning in North and Central Texas, destroying homes and buildings in its path. And at least one person has died.
Below are links showing maps to which you can track the progress of the wildfires and the communities they threaten.
Maps of wildfires across Texas
Eastland County is not the only location where wildfires are burning across Texas.
A little more than an hour away is a wildfire in Coleman County called the Crews Gap.
Links from Texas A&M:
Air quality across Texas
As tens of thousands of acres burn in multiple Texas locations, the smoke from those wildfires is moving to cities hundreds of miles away.
Friday morning, the Houston area woke up to hazy conditions, poor air quality, and a burning odor throughout the region due to the Texas wildfires.
Texas' response to wildfires
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Friday to discuss the state's response to the wildfires. He declared a disaster declaration for the impacted areas. Listen to his remarks in the video below:
Links to coverage of the Texas wildfires
