Texas will now offer veterans state-wide services network to help with transition into workforce

TEXAS, USA — From the battlefield to the workforce, Texas is now the first state in the United States to offer veterans an interconnected network of services to help them transition into the civilian workforce after their service in the military.

Veterans groups, non-profits, state agencies and higher education institutions have teamed up to create the Texas Veterans Network. The network will provide customized assessments allowing veterans to connect to various services and programming ranging from employment to education to healthcare.

“We look forward to this new formalized and collaborative effort to enhance veteran support and serve as a model for the rest of the country,” said the Director of Texas A&M University System Office of Veteran Services, Colonel Gerald Smith in a release.

The Texas A&M University System, Texas Workforce Commission, Combined Arms, Wal-Mart Foundation, Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families and Texas Veterans Commission are just some of the groups teaming up to provide military veterans and their families this new all-inclusive experience.