TxDOT aiming to keep roads safe with 'Be Safe. Drive Smart.' campaign

Elliot Smith lost his wife Lisa in a crash in October 2017 and is sharing his story in hopes of preventing others.

HOUSTON — Elliot Smith describes his late wife Lisa as a selfless person who was always helping others.

“She was always thinking of other people... just a ball of energy and a great mother," says Smith.

But just down the street from his Houston home, Smith’s life was changed forever in October of 2017 when his wife Lisa left to walk their then 6-year-old son Logan to school.

“People say live every day like it’s your last – and it is cliché until something happens to you and you really realize it could be gone in an instant," says Smith.

While Lisa and Logan were walking in a crosswalk, a driver stuck them.

“We said goodbye. 20 minutes later I got a phone call from emergency services and they told me I needed to go down to the intersection immediately and there had been an accident.”

The driver, he said, was "just being inattentive, rushing…”

Logan suffered severe injuries and was in a wheelchair for months.

"He was screaming for his mom… 'Where’s Mom? Where’s Mom?'" said Smith.

Lisa was taken to the hospital and tragically died.

“Less than an hour from the time I told her goodbye," Smith said.

Elliott’s story is at the center of a new Texas Department of Transportation pedestrian safety campaign called “Be Safe. Drive Smart.”

According to TxDOT, in 2021, there were over 5,000 crashes involving pedestrians with 841 people losing their lives.

“And so many of them are avoidable… like this accident was avoidable," Smith said.

There are tips for both drivers and pedestrians, including yielding, putting away cell phones and using sidewalks and crosswalks.

“For me, it’s just about being able to prevent these things in the future. Nobody should have to go through this," Smith says.

The hope is that his story can bring change and make people think twice.

“There’s thousands and thousands of lives out of people that you can affect – and to just be conscious of that and to be more considerate. There’s other people in this world besides yourself," Smith said.