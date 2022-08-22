Uvalde parents call for school district superintendent's job

For more than three hours behind closed doors, the school board met with people who filed grievances against Dr. Hal Harrell.

UVALDE, Texas — With the start to a delayed school year about two weeks away, Uvalde CISD trustees provided another chance Monday night for families to ask questions regarding security and protocol after May's mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

The public-comment portion of the meeting was followed by the school board going into closed session, during which at least some of the private conversation centered around "parent and public grievances" against Superintendent Hal Harrell, according to the public agenda.

No action was taken on the superintendent or his job. Many of the people who showed up walked out angry. The board did come back with some tasks for superintendent Harrell.

They are asking him to come back to the board with names and organizations that can review administrative practices regarding accountability. They also want him to schedule a board town hall meeting before the start of school to address public concerns.

Each person who filed a compliant made their case to the school board in front of Harrell. We were told he was able to respond and essentially defend himself. If the board had any questions, they got to ask. One-by-one, the four the board called back went behind closed doors and presented their case.

Javier Cazares is the father of Jackie, one of the 19 children killed. He was at the meeting to say Harrell should resign already.

Adam Martinez filed a grievance. We spoke to him just minutes after the meeting wrapped up.

"What kind of accountability is being done right now?" he asked. "Every time we have these meetings, you see the parents. These are parents that lost loved ones, or parents of children that were injured. You see the pain. You see the frustration. Every time we go without holding someone accountable it causes more pain.”

The more consequential of this week's school board meetings will come Wednesday, which is when a twice-postponed hearing to determine the future of district Police Chief Pete Arredondo is expected to take place. The meeting is expected to be packed with community members and relatives of Robb victims who have spent most of the summer calling for the district to sever ties with Arredondo, who has been blamed for the failed law enforcement response on May 24.

Part of Monday's closed-door session is also earmarked for "attorney consultation," presumably with Arredondo's legal representation ahead of Wednesday. Harrell recommended his firing last month.

Texas DPS identified the chief as the on-scene commander, and he made the decision to treat the situation as a barricaded suspect, not an active shooter. Even as children called 911 from inside the classroom with the shooter, heavily armed law enforcement waited to breach the room for over an hour.

Legally, the district cannot terminate Arredondo's contract without first detailing their reasons for firing him and allowing him to defend himself. He has been largely out of the public eye since May, and has been on unpaid leave from Uvalde CISD since July 22.