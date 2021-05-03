Law enforcement agencies continued their search for the child Monday and issued an AMBER Alert in the early-morning hours.

BURTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an AMBER Alert for a little boy out of Austin who was last seen Sunday morning in the town of Burton.

Burton is located about 10 miles west of Brenham, northwest of Houston.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed a shooting happened outside a convenience store there and the scene is linked to an active AMBER Alert.

Child's description

Wyatt Crowley, 4, is a white male, has brown hair and brown eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen at about 8 a.m. May 2 on FM 390 in Burton. He was wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt.

Suspect description

The child is believed to be with Joshua Crowley, 36. A white male with brown hair and green eyes. He's about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He had a red bandana on his neck and a baggy black t-shirt.

DPS later released additional photos of the suspect:

The child and suspect are believed to be in a Mazda MZ3 black sedan with Texas plate 737763C.

Shooting scene in Burton, TX

The AMBER Alert was issued out of Austin, but police there say they last heard from the suspect in Burton.

Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak released a statement Monday. According to Washington County authorities, a car pulled up in front of the convenience store on the 12000 Block of FM 390 West around 4 p.m. The driver of the car, later identified by authorities as Crowley, allegedly began shooting at a group of people who were outside the store.

Authorities said a 38-year-old man was shot several times. He was taken to a Bryan hospital and at last check remained in serious condition. After talking with witnesses at the scene, authorities said they identified Crowley as the suspected shooter, but have not released what his motive in the shooting might be.

Sheriff Hanak said a Washington County deputy had talked with Crowley earlier in the day and did not feel as if Crowley's son, Wyatt, was in any danger. The deputy said someone had complained that Crowley had parked his car behind the convenience store for periods of time throughout the day. The deputy said Wyatt was with his father.

Later Sunday evening, Wyatt's mother declared him missing and an AMBER Alert was issued, as well as Crowley's information released, linking him to both active cases.

Anyone with information can call Austin PD at 737-228-2414.