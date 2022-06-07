"Children's body does not respond as quickly as an adult can to try and cool itself off by sweating said, Walker.

BRYAN, Texas — With a heat advisory being in effect for our area, a Texas A&M initiative is giving parents tips on how they can prevent heat stroke with their kids.

Rachel Walker, program manager for Texas A&M's Agrilife Extension Passenger Safety & KidSafe Initiative said, "temperatures are rising over 100 degrees for a long period of time".

"So once the internal temperature reaches a certain height, you start seeing organs start to shut down. So within the first ten minutes of you turning off your car and getting out shutting the doors, the temperature can rise just 20 degrees," said Walker.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a report stating a child's body temperature increases three to five times faster than an adult.

"Children's body does not respond as quickly as an adult can to try and cool itself off by sweating," said Walker.

Walker said this is different than children playing outside, sweating or turning red to cool their bodies down.

Walter described a car as an oven, and children can become unresponsive within minutes left alone.

The National Safety Council Injury Facts reported the number of child heatstroke deaths.

National Safety Council Injury Facts stated an average of 38 children under 15 die from heat strokes after being left in a car. They also reported that 23 children died of a car heat stroke in 2021 and nine died in 2022.

The NSCIF also reported a child could die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees.

Walker said parents never intend to leave their children in hot cars, but a daily routine may cause a person to forget. "It's a common mistake," she said.

"So we see children die from heat stroke both intentionally being left or unintentionally; sometimes it just comes down to getting out of your routine, if a mom takes the child to daycare and suddenly now dad needs to do that," said Walker.

Walker provided tips to protect your children:

Keep a careful eye out for your children this summer

Be observant of how much they are sweating

Teaching them the dangers of vehicles are some ways

Help avoid children being accidentally locked inside