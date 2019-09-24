COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M has officially named Aggieland Credit Union as its official credit union. In a statement issued Tuesday, credit union president and CEO Howard Baker said his business is all about serving past and present Aggies.

"Founded by Aggies to serve Aggies, Aggieland Credit Union is absolutely thrilled to be the official credit union of Texas A&M University," Baker stated in a press release. "Texas A&M, as well as our members throughout Texas, are well-served by this partnership."

Aggieland Credit Union, formerly Texas Aggie Federal Credit Union, has been serving students' financial needs since 1985. This new partnership will provide current and new customers with a co-branded credit card and options for low cost or cost free checking and savings accounts.

Partnering with Aggieland just makes sense, according to Texas A&M Vice President for Brand Development, Shane Hinckley. He said with education costs on the minds of students, services like ones that Aggieland Credit Union provides is crucial for financial success.

"Parnerships like this, with the magnitude of involvement by Aggieland Credit Union help enhance our ongoing commitment to bring zero or low fee banking options to our campus community," Hinckley stated in a press release.

