The American Legion Post 159 hosts a celebration honoring veterans

Many veterans were in attendance, including some from World War 2.

BRYAN, Texas — The American Legion Post 159 hosted a celebration honoring veterans from all branches of the United States Military with some showing up who served as early as World War 2. James Andrews, the Second Vice Commander of the Post, said that the Post has a rich history in providing celebrations for veterans across the Brazos Valley.

“This post has been in existence for over 100 years and we’ve put on celebrations since the inception of those ceremonies as authorized by Congress,” Andrews said.

American Legion Post 159 has been in the Brazos Valley since the early 1900s. Since that time, the United States has been involved in several wars including World War 2, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the War on Terror, to name a few. According to Andrews, he served in the military between 1984 and 1997 which provided him with numerous experiences allowing him to connect with veterans at the Post 159.

“People I met to the life experiences I gained. The military completely changed my experiences and my trajectory,” Andrews said.