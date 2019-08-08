COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The Arts Council in College Station is showcasing the exhibit of its current College Station Artist in Residence, Chris Gowen.

His exhibit, Exurbia, is a collection of abstract paintings showing how under-construction homes from his past molded his memories and emotions from childhood.

Gowen states in a press release that his work “explores the intersection between figuration and abstraction, using construction sites and landscapes on the edges of suburban society.”

Each image showcases a different stage a house goes through during construction, and from different perspectives. He hopes that he can get his audience to experience these past moments with him, as well as re-wake something that could be lost in their memories.

The exhibit will be on display from August 8 to August 28, and all the pieces at the exhibit will be on sale.

For more information on the exhibit, or other inquiries regarding The Arts Council, check their website here.