BRYAN, Texas —

Pending regulatory and shareholder approval, The Bank & Trust in Bryan-College Station will be merged with First Financial Bank, and is expected to be finalized in 2020.

The President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares noted their excitement for the aquisition in a press release. "This bank is well-managed by a group of bankers who have a long history of serving this market and will continue in their present positions. We are looking forward to joining together with The Bank & Trust and the Texas A&M University community with First Financial and our combined rich histories…”

The CEO of TB&T acknowledged the many benefits that come with the merger for the Bryan-College Station community.

“ As a part of a larger institution, we will be better able to fund our larger customers' borrowing needs, provide wealth management for our more affluent customers and additional consumer products. It's a win-win for all of us, our customers and all of Bryan-College Station."

First Financial Bank operates in 73 locations in Texas.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM: