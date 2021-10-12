'The Best of Aggieland': New cookbook highlights local restaurants and funds scholarships

Tamar Elkeles, the Best of Aggieland author, said she came up with the idea for the book after her daughter's pleasant experience at the university.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An author has published a cookbook focusing on restaurants in the Bryan/College Station area and the sales are going towards scholarships for Texas A&M students.

Tamar Elkeles, a parent of a current Texas A&M student, said she came up with the idea to write the book after her daughter started at the university. She worked with more than 30 restaurants and bars in the area to put the cookbook together.

The cookbook is called "The Best of Aggieland," which features cocktails, starters, desserts, and main recipes from B/CS staples, including Stella's Southern Café and 1860 Italia. The owners of both restaurants said they were excited to join the project.

"I'm excited to see where this town is going to be in five years, so we were excited to be a part of this book project," said Michael Lair, owner of Stella's Southern Café.

"She [Elkeles] became, really, one of my biggest fans and when she suggested this, I said heck yeah, let's do this," said Johnny Poche, owner of 1860 Italia.

The money from the sold books will go towards scholarships for Texas A&M students through several organizations, including the 12th Man Foundation, The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M, The Texas A&M University Federation of Aggie Mothers' Clubs and more.

Elkeles said that the message behind the book is simple, Aggies help Aggies.

"When you think about this universal message, it's about supporting aggies, helping our community and it's about growth," said Elkeles.