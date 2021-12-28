The Better Business Bureau warns Texans of an increase in employment scams

With a 20% increase in employment scams over the past two years, the Better Business Bureau shares what to look out for during your job search.

TEXAS, USA — The Better Business Bureau of San Antonio said they had seen a 20% increase in employment scams over the past two years, costing Texans thousands.

For the past few years, the organization said the country had seen record unemployment numbers with people leaving the workforce and businesses adjusting their operations due to COVID-19.

Jason Meza, the Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau of San Antonio, said more people have decided to look for other job opportunities with the new year fast approaching.

Meza added, although this would create more opportunities for future employees, he’s cautioning people to do their research about job offers.

The group said employment scams have become more prevalent across Texas and cost most people who become victims to the scams roughly $4,000 to $6,000.

Meza said anyone could become a victim of an employment fraud case and said that people should research a company before making any big decisions.

“In the new year, really research the perfect job, the perfect offer, and the group you want to work with,” said Meza.