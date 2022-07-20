JEWETT, Texas — The Brazos County Fire Department is working with Texas A&M Forest Service to help put out a wildfire near FM 39 in Jewett, Texas.
According to a KAGS reporter at the scene, the fires are spreading rapidly, and residents are concerned for their cattle's safety.
A resident in the area said he is experiencing some damages to his farm land.
Large amounts of black smoke was seen emanating from behind the trees and has continued to burn in several areas. The reporter stated that the fires appear to be spreading rapidly at this time.
According to fire experts, the high temperatures are causing wildfires to spread, and firefighters are working harder to control them.
In addition to the Brazos Fire Department, several other agencies are responding to the incident to control it.
