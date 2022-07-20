According to a KAGS reporter who was on the scene, the fires are spreading rapidly, and residents are concerned for their cattle's safety.

JEWETT, Texas — The Brazos County Fire Department is working with Texas A&M Forest Service to help put out a wildfire near FM 39 in Jewett, Texas.

According to a KAGS reporter at the scene, the fires are spreading rapidly, and residents are concerned for their cattle's safety.

A resident in the area said he is experiencing some damages to his farm land.

Large amounts of black smoke was seen emanating from behind the trees and has continued to burn in several areas. The reporter stated that the fires appear to be spreading rapidly at this time.

According to fire experts, the high temperatures are causing wildfires to spread, and firefighters are working harder to control them.

In addition to the Brazos Fire Department, several other agencies are responding to the incident to control it.

A huge fire in Jewett Texas has @TXForestService and Brazos Fire Department teaming up to help put it out. @ReneaReportsTV_ did manage to speak to a resident who said their land is seeing damages. Make sure to head over to @KAGSnews website for more info. pic.twitter.com/zNTQ3vQM9M — Anita Hamilton Freeman (@AnitaYHamilton) July 21, 2022











