'Bring it on!': The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo is back

The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo is set to kick off tomorrow, Oct 16, at the Brazos Country Expo Complex

BRYAN, Texas — This weekend kicks off the first events for the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo. Last year's fair was scaled back because of the pandemic, so organizers are looking forward to providing plenty of fun family activities for the people of the Brazos Valley.

The Fair and Rodeo has been an annual tradition for over ten years now and has provided contests and activities for people of all ages. This Saturday, the Fair and Rodeo will hold a Steak Cook-Off, an Agrobotics competition, as well as a welding contest.

Fiona Meyer, the Senior Manager with the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo, said this year's events promise a lot of opportunities for people looking to have a good time.

"We're very excited after having a year off and this is our tenth year of doing the fair, so we're excited to have kickoff," says Meyer. "We're excited to be back and get everybody out, bring [your family] outside and enjoy some of the fun family activities we have going on."

Sunday's events include Tractor Pull Contest which does require tickets and there will also be more events the following weekend.