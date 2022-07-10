Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is bringing lots of fun to Bryan

Pay a visit to the Bryan County Expo Complex for rodeo events, livestock competitions and all kinds of entertainment.

BRYAN, Texas — The annual event will showcase Texas culture from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, through live rodeo competitions and several education exhibits. Additionally, fairgoers will be able to enjoy multiple concerts and places to shop.

Some of the exciting live events to see will include bull riding, team roping and barrel racing. Other events will feature a carnival, livestock competitions and a concert each night.

Check out the KORA main stage concert line-up on the list below:

Friday, Oct. 21 - Aaron Watson

Saturday, Oct. 22 - Mark Chesnutt

Sunday, Oct. 23 - Los Viejones De Linares with opener Los Ligaditos

There is a lot of excitement around these events as the Senior Manager of the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo, Fiona Meyer, stated that "the main weekend is one you don't want to miss with bigger concerts to make this a unique multi-day event."

Apart from the rodeo and concerts there will be a carnival filled with great food, pig races, fun shows and much more.

When purchasing tickets, you can purchase online or at the gate. Access to the fairground, rodeo performances and concerts will be granted with a general admission ticket. Passes to the carnival can also be purchased online or at the gate.