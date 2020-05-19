x
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History reopens today

BRYAN, Texas — After closing due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is reopening its doors and resuming their normal hours of operation today.

The museum staff wants to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, and encourage visitors to continue social distancing, using hand sanitizer and wearing masks when at the museum.

The Summer Nature Camp program is now a half-day program starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m., beginning June 8th. Class sizes have also been reduced to only 5 children per class, and they will be carefully observing CDC camp recommendations. Please visit the museum website or call 979-776-2195 for more details.
This local fossil, found in Burleson County, features impressions ma... de by Sour Gum Berries (Nyssa texana) around 35 million years ago. In this fossil mold, the delicate organic material was buried in sediment and decayed over time; an impression of the berries was preserved in the hardened sediment.
