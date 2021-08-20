Reptiles and 80s Discos: The Check List for August 20-26

BRYAN, Texas — Howdy, y’all!
This is The Check List, a new weekly events calendar of in-person, virtual and socially distant events in the Bryan and College Station area.
Every Thursday, KAGS News will bring you the latest in fun and friendly activities for the family or a night out in Aggieland.
Friday Night Foodtique
The Renegade Kitchen BCS
Friday, August 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FREE
This "Foodtique" hosted by The Renegade Kitchen in BCS gives locals the chance to sample food from the host's kitchen along with guest vendors. The event will feature food from Latin, cajun and Italian cuisines. For the full lineup of vendors and more information about the event click here.
Live Music with Johnny and Lisé
Ronin Restaurant
Friday, August 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
FREE
Ronin Restaurant in Downtown Bryan will host Navasota musicians Johnny and Lisé McNally. There will be a happy hour held prior to the show from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. which will feature half-off cocktails. Walk-ins are welcome but you are able to make reservations here.
Mo's Back to the 80s Party with DJ Rob
Mo's Irish Pub
Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m.
FREE
Get your neon tracksuits and headbands ready! Mos' Irish Pub will be hosting an 80s throwback party featuring disk jockey Rob. You will be able to enjoy your favorite food and drink as you party 80s style!
Artisan Indoor Market
Post Oak Mall
Saturday, August 21 from 10 am to 9 pm
Sunday, August 22 from 12 pm to 6 pm
FREE
Small and local businesses are invited to the Post Oak Mall to showcase their products. The event is free to attend. If you would like to become a vendor you can click here or contact organizers at 281-388-1957
The HERPS Exotic Reptile Show
Brazos County Exposition Complex
Saturday, August 21 from 10 am to 5 pm
Sunday, August 22 from 10 am to 4 pm
$10 for Adults, $5 for Children Ages 5-12, Children 4 and under are free
The HERPS Exotic Reptile Show will feature thousands of reptiles of various species and supplies to keep your reptile(s) happy and healthy. Educational courses and vendors will be present at the event as well. Tickets are no longer being sold online but tickets can be purchase at the door. Cash and card are accepted.