Reptiles and 80s Discos: The Check List for August 20-26

Events in the Brazos Valley from August 20 to August 26

BRYAN, Texas — Howdy, y’all!

This is The Check List, a new weekly events calendar of in-person, virtual and socially distant events in the Bryan and College Station area.

Every Thursday, KAGS News will bring you the latest in fun and friendly activities for the family or a night out in Aggieland.

Friday Night Foodtique

The Renegade Kitchen BCS

Friday, August 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

FREE

This "Foodtique" hosted by The Renegade Kitchen in BCS gives locals the chance to sample food from the host's kitchen along with guest vendors. The event will feature food from Latin, cajun and Italian cuisines. For the full lineup of vendors and more information about the event click here.

Live Music with Johnny and Lisé

Ronin Restaurant

Friday, August 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FREE

Ronin Restaurant in Downtown Bryan will host Navasota musicians Johnny and Lisé McNally. There will be a happy hour held prior to the show from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. which will feature half-off cocktails. Walk-ins are welcome but you are able to make reservations here.

Mo's Back to the 80s Party with DJ Rob

Mo's Irish Pub

Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m.

FREE

Get your neon tracksuits and headbands ready! Mos' Irish Pub will be hosting an 80s throwback party featuring disk jockey Rob. You will be able to enjoy your favorite food and drink as you party 80s style!

Artisan Indoor Market

Post Oak Mall

Saturday, August 21 from 10 am to 9 pm

Sunday, August 22 from 12 pm to 6 pm

FREE

Small and local businesses are invited to the Post Oak Mall to showcase their products. The event is free to attend. If you would like to become a vendor you can click here or contact organizers at 281-388-1957

The HERPS Exotic Reptile Show

Brazos County Exposition Complex

Saturday, August 21 from 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday, August 22 from 10 am to 4 pm

$10 for Adults, $5 for Children Ages 5-12, Children 4 and under are free