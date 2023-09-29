The city of College Station is set to host its first Christmas parade after the annual B/CS event was recently canceled.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Officials say canceling the B/CS parade was not an easy decision for the organizers. Now the city of College Station is looking forward to having the opportunity to start a new tradition of their own with the College Station Christmas Parade.

"The planning goes into just like we do the B/CS you know staging you know how the groups will dismount where they'll go afterward and so it's a lot of work going into putting this together and we have a fantastic staff here. That is working overtime," Assistant to the City Manager-Special Projects Barbara Moore said.

According to Moore, the city of College Station is excited to work with some of the same groups that participated in past parades while creating something new and different.

"The thing that I love about it is so many people who have participated in the B/CS Christmas parade are participating in this Christmas break," Moore said. "A lot of your favorite organizations and groups that you've seen for years, we have quite a few of them that will be participating this year. So, you'll still get to see some of your fan favorites and some of the ones that you've come to know and love."

His college station parade will begin behind the post-oak man and will end at Central Park with the arrival of the big man himself, Santa Claus in the final float. After the parade will be another one of the city's traditions, the annual Christmas in the Park.

"So many people come and watch their kids perform and have different activities out there at Central Park College Station," Moore said. "We hope that most of the parade goers will finish up after they watch the parade and come over to Christmas in the Park and continue to enjoy Christmas in College Station."