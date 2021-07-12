The City of College Station names new director of Public Works

Emily Fisher previously served as assistant director of Capital Projects since 2014

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station has named Emily Fisher director of Public Works, the city announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Fisher previously served as assistant director of Capital Projects since 2014 and was involved in overseeing the construction of College Station's new city hall, the Lick Creek Nature Center and the new College Station Police Department headquarters.

She replaces Donald Harmon who retired from his position in April after more than two decades.

"Emily has been a standout performer for many years and has delivered some of the city's largest construction projects on time and under budget," Bryan Woods, College Station City Manager said. "Her knowledge of the organization and the community will be invaluable in her new role and we feel very fortunate to have her leading Public Works moving forward."