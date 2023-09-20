The City of College Station is reimagining its Northeast Gateway entrance

The city of College Station is reimagining what the northeast entrance to the city along Texas Ave. and University Dr. will look like for the next 20 or 30 years.

“It's intentional that we called this the Northeast Gateway redevelopment plan. We do feel like this is a gateway to the city," College Station Senior Planner Matthew Ellis said. "It's a gateway between our two cities, it's very close to the city limits and serves as a very primary intersection.”

The proposed plan includes creating pedestrian-friendly streets, retail, commercial or open spaces and mixed-use housing communities, all with the hope of creating a downtown atmosphere that you can only find in Bryan.

“You know, we want to have that curb appeal," Ellis said. "We want to show the best that we have to offer and I think that staff feels, and I think the public would feel that a balance of the different things that we have in our community is what we want to be showing off.”

The City has been working on this redevelopment plan for close to a year now. Ellis says the city takes every piece of public feedback seriously but also has to find the balance and middle ground for these types of plans.

“We often have people on both sides, who are equally as passionately talking about a specific action," Ellis said. "We always want to try to find the balance between those two things, find the compromise.”

These plans for the city will be presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday, Sept. 21 and the City Council will vote on the redevelopment plan on Sept. 28.