The Communications Director for the City of Navasota said that Friday's concert will "bring the Blues back to Navasota".

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Navasota will host a series of concerts every Friday, called the “Sounds of Summer” series.

The event will take place at the Navasota City Hall and is free for all to attend. Bobbie Ullrich, the Marketing/Communications, Director for the City of Navasota said that she spent months planning the event. She begin planning the event, after getting hired in February 2022.

The concert will feature the Keesha Pratt Band. In July, the event will feature country music, and in August, the event will have Tejano music. The concerts will be hosted every Friday and start at 6:30 p.m.

“I’ve only been here a few months and we’re rolling really fast with lots of projects and there are lots of things happening in Navasota, but we’re very excited. It’s always a good time and we always love planning events,” said Ullrich.

Ullrich said the concert series starts on Friday and will feature three concerts on the last Friday of each month of the summer.

“It’s really just something the city wants to do by the city for the community. We’re trying to, you know, give back and provide these events for free to have something to do,” said Ullrich.

Ullrich said the event will include food vendors, artisan groups, a cornhole tournament, and a water slide for kids.

Ullrich is encouraging people to arrive early and that Navasota Police Department will be assisting with road closures.

Ullrich said Navasota has seen growth in the area and that she expects hundreds of people to attend the event.