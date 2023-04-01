College Station Fire Department is looking for new firefighters, EMS workers

The College Station Fire Department is ringing in the new year with a new hiring effort to help meet the current demand for new firefighters and EMS workers.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Fire Department is looking to hire currently uncertified firefighters and EMS workers and sponsor them during the nearly year-long training process, according to Fire Department Captain Stuart Marrs.

"The training will happen before they are assigned shifts, before they make any kind of calls," Marrs said. "We're not easing any standards to become a firefighter were just widening the opportunity to get started in the fire department."

In the past, the department has recruited applicants that have paid thousands of dollars to put themselves through training first, but the increased need for the position and competitiveness between agencies has caused CSFD to make changes.

“We're competing with other fire departments to get firefighters," Marrs said. "There are not enough firefighters and EMTs or firefighters and paramedics to go around in Texas, so we're having to compete and make the process a little more attractive.”

Captain Marrs says the department is looking to hire 20 new members throughout 2023, with all firefighter and paramedics positions making over $50,000 a year in their first year.

“We're recruiting local people, so Brazos Valley residents," Marrs said. "We want to reinvest this money into the training of local people in hopes that they'll stay at this department for a full career. That they'll work 20, 25, 30 years at the College Station Fire Department.”