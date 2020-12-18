COVID-19 vaccine arrives in College Station, health care workers begin vaccinations Friday

Baylor Scott & White received 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination and it is a two shot process.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The first batch of the coronavirus vaccine has arrived in College Station and Baylor Scott & White - College Station is the first hospital in the Brazos Valley to receive the potentially life-saving vials.

The vaccine is a two shot process and healthcare workers will start receiving it tomorrow morning. Baylor Scott & White received 195 vials of the vaccine which is about 975 doses. Those who get it this week will need a second shot in 21 days.

“We have to follow the state’s guidelines and those that are patient facing, meaning those taking care of patients, especially COVID-19 patients, so our nurses, respiratory therapists, technicians as well as physicians, will be the first to receive the vaccine," said Jason Jennings, who is the regional president of Baylor Scott & White - College Station.

Baylor Scott & White was able to receive the vaccine because it had the resources to store it at -77 degrees. “We prepared to receive this vaccine for some time," Jennings said. "It was a lengthy application process and also we had the freezer capability. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at -70 degree Celsius, and we have a freezer with that capability."

For those who are concerned about the safety of the vaccine, Jennings wants to reassure people and ease their fears. He also wants you to know if you have concerns, speak up about them.

“If you’re unsure about the vaccine, get out there and do some research. But second, talk to your physician," Jennings said. "He or she can definitely fill in those gaps for you about the vaccine, but also until we all are vaccinated, I would strongly encourage everyone to social distance, wear your mask, help us with this fight against COVID-19."