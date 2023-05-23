The Eagle announces publication schedule, print edition changes starting June 20

Starting on June 20, The Eagle's print editions will be going out on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

BRYAN, Brazos County — Brazos Valley newspaper The Eagle has announced changes to their publication schedule and print releases in an op-ed.

Starting on June 20, The Eagle's print editions will be going out on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, with delivery changing to the U.S. Postal Service from traditional newspaper delivery carriers.

On days that the publication's newspaper does not deliver--on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday--their regular news reports can be found in their E-edition of their paper online.

Click here to read the full op-ed on The Eagle's website.