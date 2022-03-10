The Farm Patch in Bryan is thriving despite persistent inflation and unpredictable temperature changes

The Farm Patch opened in 1975, and despite persistent inflation and sporadic temperatures, they are still able to host their month long Pumpkin patch.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Lately, temperatures have been falling right into the season for pumpkin patches, despite inflation and sporadic weather.

Amid the drastic changes, pumpkins are still sticking around at The Farm Patch in Bryan that opened up to residents on October 1st.

Typically, when it's fall, the leaves start to change. However, living in Texas, seasons tends to be sporadic. Anne Deleon is the nursery manager at The Farm Patch and is your go-to person for any plant in the patch.

Her wide array of plants also comes with a rich history, which Deleon explained was started by Mark Scarmardo and his family, and has been in Bryan since 1975.

"We have second and third generation people coming in now and saying I can remember when my mama brought me here," Deleon said.

Despite the winter storm that swept through Texas last year and the unbearable heat waves this past summer, Deleon still encourages people to come out.

"We started in 1975 and so 47 years on that. They keep coming back two three generations already," Scarmardo said.

Deleon was happy to also report that there were few impacts on the patches, saying "the chrysanthemums will have what is called heat delay and they won't be blooming on time. We were about a week and a half bringing mums in this year. If it's too too hot, your pumpkin will rot."

Despite the concerns her report on her flowers and pumpkins may bring, things have been steady, bringing a feeling of solace during times of rapid and unpredictable change.

"Between Mark and myself we've been in this business for many, many years so we try to keep things as low as possible so as many people as possible can enjoy them," said Deleon.

At The Farm Patch, there are Pumpkins, beautiful plants, photo sets for families, hay bales, mazes, fresh produce, and much more.