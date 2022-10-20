Navasota's Morgue haunted house is bringing chills to the town

Navasota City Morgue Haunted House manager Rebekkah Morgan has opened up the location for the first time since the pandemic to bring horrors to those who dare enter.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Haunted houses have been a staple throughout the Halloween season, and Navasota is looking to resurrect that tradition with the reopening of a haunted house for the first time since the pandemic.

The Navasota Morgue Haunted House is reopening its doors to deliver new frights lurking since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to manager Rebekkah Morgan.

"The best part though is watching the kids getting excited and coming up with plans and ideas and then just really watching people running out of here terrified and screaming. It kind of makes you feel like a kid again," said Morgan.

Morgan has anticipated this moment for a while in hopes to make the location a community staple. However, reopening came with some hair raising challenges, like having an eerie building as your setting.

"Get the building ready, it's a very old building, we still have to do more insulating, we had air conditioners put in so the kids wouldn't be hot. We're not getting necessarily the visitation we hoped for this year," said Morgan.

She wants this haunted house to become a community staple, to give people the spook of a lifetime, leaving those who dare enter no place to run or hide from the horrors inside.

All proceeds from the event this year will go towards the Navasota high school theatre company, and ultimately breathing more life into the town by giving locals a spook they'll never forget.