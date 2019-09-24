COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

The City of College Station wants to know what you think the city should look like in the next 10 years!

The city is asking the community to come join their small group sessions where they will help bring ideas on desired outcomes and how the city should develop.

The goal is to take the ideas from the community, and create a 10-Year Evaluation and Appraisal Report with recommended updates to the city’s Comprehensive Plan penned in 2009.

The city hopes these sessions will help address the issues of today, and help shape the community based on community wants and needs. The process will last about 12 to 14 months, with various opportunities for input from the community.

The first round of sessions will run from September 23-25, with different times to accommodate different schedules.

The full information on the small group sessions can be found below.

Monday, Sept. 23 • 7-8:30 p.m.

Southwood Valley Elementary Cafeteria

2700 Brothers Blvd.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 • 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

CSU Meeting & Training Facility

1601 Graham Road

Tuesday, Sept. 24 • 7-8:30 p.m.

Forest Ridge Elementary Cafeteria

1950 Greens Prairie Road

Wednesday, Sept. 25 • 7-8:30 p.m.

Oakwood Intermediate School Cafeteria

106 Holik St.

