The Queen of Aggieland now Queen of the small screen?

Aggieland royalty, Reveille IX, will be featured on an upcoming episode of "It's A Dog's Life", streaming on Disney+.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Reveille IX, Texas A&M University's mascot and Queen of Aggieland will be the subject of an upcoming episode of the new Disney+ show "It's A Dog's Life." The episode featuring the university's long-haired Collie mascot will be available on the streaming channel on Friday, May 29.

The show's host and film crew spent time on campus last fall working closely with university staff and students, filming Reveille as she conducted many of her mascot duties, including Corps March-in and her appearance at the home football game against Auburn on Sept. 21.

Reveille's handler, Corps of Cadets Mascot Corporal Colton Ray '22, will also appear on the show. He spent several days escorting "It's A Dog's Life" host Bill Farmer around campus with Reveille, as she met and excited fans everywhere she went.

Farmer is best known as the voices of the Disney characters "Goofy" and "Pluto," roles he's played for more than 30 years.

In "It's A Dog's Life," Farmer travels around the country meeting "dogs with jobs," including search and rescue, guide dogs and sheep dogs. Reveille is the only university mascot to be featured in the show's inaugural season.

Farmer said he was amazed to witness the loving and devoted relationship that Reveille has with Aggies, and it was a pleasure getting to spend time with the "Queen of Aggieland."

"She has a life that I want – a life befitting a queen," he said. "Everywhere we went, everyone was so excited to see her — you could see it in their faces. It was like seeing Brad Pitt running around on campus."

He described Reveille as "enthusiastic" and "the sweetest dog ever," and said he experienced Texas hospitality while on campus.

"All of the students were so kind and generous. Everyone was kind – just the best – it was a totally exciting adventure," he said.

During his stay, Farmer attended a military science class with Reveille, visited Ray's dorm and met Aggies and campus visitors in the Memorial Student Center. He even attended the mascot's six-hour long appointment with a groomer in Bryan.

Ray said filming with Disney was an outstanding experience.