BRYAN, Texas —

This June and July, the Queen Theatre is hosting Free Film Friday, a kid-friendly summer film series. The series kicks off June 7 with “Shrek”.

"We know parents are looking for fun and inexpensive activities during the summer," said Jim Bob McKown, Queen House Manager. "We are grateful to BTU for their community-minded partnership that allows everyone to enjoy these movies for free."

Each movie begins at 1:30 pm.

June 7 - Shrek

June 14 - Home

June 21 - Madagascar

June 28 - Penguins of Madagascar

July 5 - Sing

July 12 - Bee Movie

July 19 - The Boss Baby

July 26 - The Croods

Reserve your seats online at www.queenbryantx.com.