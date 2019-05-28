BRYAN, Texas —
This June and July, the Queen Theatre is hosting Free Film Friday, a kid-friendly summer film series. The series kicks off June 7 with “Shrek”.
"We know parents are looking for fun and inexpensive activities during the summer," said Jim Bob McKown, Queen House Manager. "We are grateful to BTU for their community-minded partnership that allows everyone to enjoy these movies for free."
Each movie begins at 1:30 pm.
June 7 - Shrek
June 14 - Home
June 21 - Madagascar
June 28 - Penguins of Madagascar
July 5 - Sing
July 12 - Bee Movie
July 19 - The Boss Baby
July 26 - The Croods
Reserve your seats online at www.queenbryantx.com.