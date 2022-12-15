The Salvation Army is handing out 2,800 gifts to kids in Bryan/College Station

The Angel Tree program has been hard at work, sorting and preparing gifts for the holidays.

BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army in Bryan/College Station is ready to hand out more than 2,800 gifts to families in the Angel Tree program on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16.

Since Nov. 12, volunteers from the community have been working diligently to get everything ready for these two days of distribution.

Families enrolled in the Angel Tree program who have been approved can come to the Post Oak Mall Angel Tree warehouse on both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive their assigned gifts.

This is a very exciting day for everyone involved, being able to put smiles on kids faces during the holiday season is a great reward for each of the volunteers and staff members that made it possible.

