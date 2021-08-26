The Sexual Assault Resource Center is set to lose 260 thousand dollars in funding

Due to the pandemic, SARC's federal and state grants will no longer be funded.

BRYAN, Texas — This week, the Sexual Assault Resource Center in Brazos County received word that they were losing over $260,000 worth of funding from both the federal government and the State.

Lindsey LeBlanc, the Executive Director of the organization, shares that this is a 35% cut to the group’s budget that is allocated to services for their clients.

The center provides support to both primary and secondary survivors of sexual assault. A primary survivor is classified as those who have experienced sexual assault firsthand, and secondary survivors are those that are close to the victims.

To help offset the loss, the organization is now calling on residents and other groups in the Brazos Valley to donate to the organization so that they are better able to care for survivors and not be forced to cut back on programs.

If you would like to donate to the group, you can click the link here and help this organization recover as they try to assist more survivors.