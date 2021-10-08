The Stella Hotel joins Marriott's Autograph Collection

The 176-room property anchors Lake Walk, the area's emerging hub of technology and innovation.

BRYAN, Texas — The Stella Hotel is joining the portfolio of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection Hotels and is expected to be formally converted into the Collection by late 2021. The 176-room property anchors Lake Walk, the area’s emerging hub of technology and innovation.

Erica Alcala, Stella Hotel Public Relations Manager, said with the changes the past year and a half brought, they are ecstatic for the recognition.

“We even went through a shutdown, just like everyone else did and opened back up,” Alcala said, “We really owe it to our loyal guests that came back and stayed with us, did staycations, or a lot of our locals that came in during the summertime, and our amazing staff.”

For the second year in a row, @CityofBryan's #StellaHotel has been named one of the best hotels in Texas and is getting national recognition!



The Stella Hotel is joining the portfolio of @MarriottIntl's Autograph Collection Hotels👀 pic.twitter.com/omNl608Qvw — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) October 8, 2021

Alcala said the during the shutdowns, they had a staff shortage, so everyone had to pick up the pace.

“We evolved,” Alcala said, “we had to team up and help clean rooms altogether and it's really made us a stronger team and it really is a valiant effort by all of our team members here.”

To be able to say they are part of Marriott and keep their identity and had the same ownership, Alcala said that’s ginormous.

“We're still the same Stella that everyone has come to love these past four years, but we get to say that we're part of the Marriott program,” Alcala said, “you’ll get to enjoy your Marriott Bonvoy points here now.”

There are only nine hotels in Texas that is part of the Autograph Collection and Alcala said not only is this a huge accomplishment for the Stella Hotel but also for the Bryan/College Station area.

“[The recognition] says a lot to how the area is expanding and [how] it's a great draw for these larger businesses that are wanting to come in,” Alcala said, “you get that great feeling, you get the great vibes from that innovation part, it's the expansion, it's the growing with the times.”

With nearly 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, The Stella Hotel features six unique venues inspired by its one-of-a-kind setting and designed to cater to any business agenda, conference, or retreat and Alcala said once people come out to the Stella, they will see the area speaks for itself.