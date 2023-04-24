The Stella Hotel receives nomination for Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

Voting for the Readers' Choice Awards will run through June 30.

BRYAN, Texas — The Stella Hotel in Bryan has announced its nomination for the Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards in a news release.

The Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious awards for a business in the travel industry to receive, and recognize the best travel destinations, resorts, hotels, destinations, and more from around the world.

"We are incredibly honored to be in the running once again for the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards," said Sheila Sandoval, General Manager of The Stella Hotel in a news release. "This nomination is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to provide our guests with an unforgettable experience that exceeds their expectations."

