The Texas A&M superfund research center and College of Medicine to host COVID-19 information event tonight

The event starts at 6:00 pm and will be held at the Castle Heights Park Pavilion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you’ve been on the fence about getting the covid-19 vaccine, here’s your chance to get some answers.

The Texas A&M superfund research center and members of the College of Medicine are hosting a community event to clarify some misunderstandings of COVID-19 and the various vaccinations that are designed to prevent its spread.

"There’s a lot of misinformation out there, there’s a lot of exaggerated or false information and it can be difficult to distinguish truth from fiction, and also things sometimes get distorted, whether it’s in regular media, social media, and we want to provide clarity to diff vaccines are about, their safety, how effective they are and their availability.”

The superfund research center is a nationally-funded program that does research on disasters and also focuses on community engagement.

"We’ve been working with communities to address their concerns particularly about covid since that’s been the major disaster that’s been occurring over the last year and a half.”

The research center believes personal one on one interactions to spread information are more effective than reading about it on social media and the internet.

"We also want to go to where the community is rather than forcing everyone to come to us, we want to go out and be more convenient for community members to access this type of information.”

If you decided to get the vaccine tonight, the college of medicine will help administer your first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

"We will take contact info to make sure that they are available to come back for the second dose and contact them in advance and also we’re planning to come back to the same location so that ppl don’t have to search around of where to go, to go out to the community and be where they are,”

Dr. Chiu says the goal for tonight is to have these conversations about why you should get the vaccine to protect yourself, your family, and the community.