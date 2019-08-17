BRYAN, Texas — Rain chances will be very slim through the weekend, although an isolated late afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. The heat stays with us, highs near 100 and heat indices up to 108 this weekend. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico may increase over our region later next week, and that could enhance rain chances as well as take the edge off the heat. Signs of change, but nothing definite yet.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 100. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 78. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 100. Winds S 10-15 mph.