The Wall That Heals, Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to College Station

This memorial honors members of the U.S. Armed Forces who served in the Vietnam War.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Wall That Heals announces the program is bringing it's Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center to Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station on Apr. 27 to 30.

The replica is a three-quarter scale of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC and it holds the names of 58,281 men and women who gave their lives in Vietnam.

The Bryan/College Station community will be able to visit Veterans Park and learn about the history and sacrifices made during the war.

Chairman of The Wall That Heals Aggieland, Todd Riemenschneider, is excited about the future destination in the Brazos Valley.

"Bringing The Wall That Heals to the Brazos Valley will allow people to have the emotional experience of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC and provide an educational experience."

This is all made possible through The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF), who started The Wall That Heals program back in 1996.

Since it began, The Wall That Heals has traveled to over 700 communities in the United States.

President and CEO of VVMF, Jim Knotts, states that "Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America."

During the days that The Wall That Heals visits College Station, community members can visit 24 hours a day and for free.

